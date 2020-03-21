|
Nancy Stears, age 94, of Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Nancy was born in Chicago on January 19, 1926 to Walter and Ruth Huffnagle. Nancy graduated from Monmouth College in 1947 and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She married Glenn Stears in October 1948. Nancy was a member of the Community Church of Douglas.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Glenn Stears. Nancy is survived by her children, Glenn (Juanita) Stears, Carol (Jim) Berghorst, Paul (Laurie) Stears, Jody (Mark) Minkus; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Stears.
A family memorial service will be scheduled at Community Church of Douglas at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions given in honor of Nancy Stears to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or submitted online at https://sampur.se/33tCgL8.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2020