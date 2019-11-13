Home

Klaassen Family Funeral Home - Grand Haven
1500 Robbins Road
Grand Haven, MI 49417
(616) 842-9495
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
1942 - 2019
Nancy J. Van Dam, age 77, of Grand Haven passed away November 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. She was born in Holland on January 7, 1942 to the late Donald and Julia (Seif) Rypma. Nancy married James A. Van Dam on January 25, 1963 in Holland and shortly thereafter they moved to Grand Haven. She was employed for many years at Grand Haven High School as an attendance secretary; previously she had been a pre-school teacher. Nancy was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven where she served as an elder. She was an avid golfer, loved to knit, garden, and attend many sporting events throughout the years. Nancy loved traveling, and she and Jim spent many winters in Florida, where they fished, shelled the beaches, and enjoyed the respite from Michigan winters. She is survived by her loving family; husband, James; two sons, Thomas (Susan) Van Dam of Evanston, IL and Michael Van Dam of Chicago, IL. Also surviving are two wonderful granddaughters, Katie and Emily Van Dam; sister, Judith Baar and brother, John Rypma, both of Holland, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Randall Baar. The Memorial Service for Nancy will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Kristine Aragon Bruce officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Harbor Humane Society. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Nancy's online guestbook.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019
