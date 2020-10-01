1/
Nancy VanKampen
Nancy VanKampen, 72, of Zeeland, died Sunday, September 13 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paull VanKampen, in 2006, and her parents, Edward and Lois Grant.
She is survived by her children, Teresa and Sean Porter of Zeeland, and Todd VanKampen of Allegan; sisters Barbara and Richard Vos Sr. of Jenison, Judith and Kenneth Mejeur of Hudsonville, and Joyce and Gene Van Koevering of Hudsonville, and 5 grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held, Saturday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at Central Wesleyan Church, 440 W. 40th St., Holland, MI 49423 in the Chapel. Please use parking lot #5 and entrance G. Visitation will be one hour before at 10 a.m.
Private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Hamilton.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Christian Services Safe Families for Children ministry.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2020.
