Narciso Trevino, age 83 of Holland, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born in Texas October 29, 1936 to Edwardo and Romano Trevino. They moved in Michigan in the early 1960's. On December 2, 1967, Narciso married Geneva Davis Swidorski. He worked at Eaton Corporation until his retirement. He was Re-Baptized Dec. 4, 2016 and attended Cornerstone Tabernacle Church. He loved bowling, fishing, watching old Western movies. Narciso was preceded in death by his wife Geneva; his parents; siblings, Jesse Trevino and Santos Trevino, Camila Ammador and Delores Trevino; and many loved ones. He is survived by his brother Jose (Maria) Trevino of Holland; sisters Elena Guitterez of Mathia, TX, and Maggie Tinajero of Detroit; step children Joe (Deb) Swidorski, Rick (Maureen) Marlette, and Marlene (Steve) Sargent; many nieces, nephews, step grandchildren, extended family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his nephew Edwardo and nieces Esperanza, Esmeralda, and Eva Trevino for welcoming and helpful care for him in his last days. The family will gather privately to honor Narciso. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
