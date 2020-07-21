1/1
Narciso Trevino
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Narciso's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Narciso Trevino, age 83 of Holland, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born in Texas October 29, 1936 to Edwardo and Romano Trevino. They moved in Michigan in the early 1960's. On December 2, 1967, Narciso married Geneva Davis Swidorski. He worked at Eaton Corporation until his retirement. He was Re-Baptized Dec. 4, 2016 and attended Cornerstone Tabernacle Church. He loved bowling, fishing, watching old Western movies. Narciso was preceded in death by his wife Geneva; his parents; siblings, Jesse Trevino and Santos Trevino, Camila Ammador and Delores Trevino; and many loved ones. He is survived by his brother Jose (Maria) Trevino of Holland; sisters Elena Guitterez of Mathia, TX, and Maggie Tinajero of Detroit; step children Joe (Deb) Swidorski, Rick (Maureen) Marlette, and Marlene (Steve) Sargent; many nieces, nephews, step grandchildren, extended family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his nephew Edwardo and nieces Esperanza, Esmeralda, and Eva Trevino for welcoming and helpful care for him in his last days. The family will gather privately to honor Narciso. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lakeshore Memorial Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 20, 2020
To the family of Narciso (Cecil) Trevino, my name is Shirley Brinkley, I knew Cecil from when he worked at the Eaton Corporation in Saginaw with my husband Edward Brinkley. I would like to say to this family stay strong and love one another. My husband passed away last year June18, 2019. I miss him dearly. Please cherish every moment that the lord allows you to be with your love ones. I will pray for strength for your family. You all loved him but Remember that God loved him best.
Mrs. Edward Brinkley.
shirley Brinkley
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved