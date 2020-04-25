|
|
Natalie Ver Hage, age 87 of Zeeland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She is survived by her daughters: Pam and Jim Den Bleyker and Peggy Bennett; her grandchildren: Brian and Tina Den Bleyker and Katie and Ryan Wurm; 5 great grandchildren and her sister Ruth Van Eenenam.
Natalie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Edwin in 2011 and her siblings: Arlene Meles, Jean Tuttle, and William Hop.
She graduated from Holland High School and was a member of Ebenezer Reformed Church.
Private services will be held. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2020