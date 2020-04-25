Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Ver Hage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Ver Hage


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natalie Ver Hage Obituary
Natalie Ver Hage, age 87 of Zeeland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
She is survived by her daughters: Pam and Jim Den Bleyker and Peggy Bennett; her grandchildren: Brian and Tina Den Bleyker and Katie and Ryan Wurm; 5 great grandchildren and her sister Ruth Van Eenenam.
Natalie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Edwin in 2011 and her siblings: Arlene Meles, Jean Tuttle, and William Hop.
She graduated from Holland High School and was a member of Ebenezer Reformed Church.
Private services will be held. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Natalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -