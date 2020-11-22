1/1
Nathan Wilson
Nathan Wilson, age 16 of Zeeland, died by suicide on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Nathan was born and raised in Zeeland where he attended New Groningen Elementary School, Creekside Middle School and was a Junior at Zeeland West High School. Soccer was a huge part of Nathan's life including playing for TNT West, Michigan Fire Juniors, and Zeeland West High School. In his spare time, Nathan enjoyed playing basketball, bass fishing, gaming with friends, cards and games with his family, and his dog, Snickers. He also played trombone in the Marching Band.
Nathan will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents, Rob and Amy Wilson; his brother Ryan Wilson; grandparents Bob and Sharon Ritchie, and Paul and June French; Uncle and Aunt Stacy and Shawn French; nieces Lexi French and Skyler and Kyle Watson; and many extended family and friends who loved him dearly.
A private funeral service by invite only (due to Covid restrictions) to celebrate Nathan's life will be 1:00pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Calvary Reformed Church, Holland. A livestream of the service will begin at 12:45 at https://www.facebook.com/Calvaryon8th
Private burial will follow at Zeeland Cemetery.
Public visitation (observing current Covid restrictions) will be from 1-3:00pm and 6-8:00pm Monday, November 23, 2020 at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland.
Memorial contributions in Nathan's honor may be made to Zeeland West High School Boys Soccer.
A gofundme page has been set up in support of the Wilson family here: https://gf.me/u/y9ngbp
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to share a memory, sign the guestbook, or for further information for those unable to attend visitation or services.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
