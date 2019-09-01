Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Holland Reformed Church
12050 New Holland St.
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Holland Reformed Church
12050 New Holland St.
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
North Holland Reformed Church
12050 New Holland St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Necia Glass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Necia Glass


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Necia Glass Obituary
Necia Glass, age 83 of Holland, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Necia was born in Amsterdam and her family moved here in 1950 when she was 14. She was a member of North Holland Reformed Church, where she was a 4h leader, involved for years with Kids Hope, the Red Hat ladies, along with serving on the Mission Action Committee, and numerous other committees. She also taught Sunday school and Catechism for years. Necia worked as a secretary for many years at Waukazoo School before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Justin Glass.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Wesley Glass; children, Gerry (Dot) Glass and Deborah Tacoma of Holland, Rodney (Kim) Glass of Benton, LA; Grandchildren, Sarah (Drew) Garcia; Emily Glass, Jessica (Landon) Eberly, Abigail (Greg) Simmons, Nathan (Amanda) Tacoma, Jenna (Dusty) Bagley, Amanda (Bryant) Boyd, Zachary (Morgan) Glass; 16 Great Grandchildren; Sisters Leda and Charlie Monhollon and Ann Hamilton with in-laws Lois Glass, Wayne Glass, Karen Wissink, Richard and Phyllis Glass, Dale and Mill Glass; Many other extended family and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Necia's life will be 11:00am Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at North Holland Reformed Church, 12050 New Holland St. Officiating will be Rev. Steven De Vries.
Visitation is planned for Tuesday from 4-7pm and Wednesday from 10:00am until the time of the service at North Holland.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Holland Ref church.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Glass family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Necia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now