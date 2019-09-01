|
Necia Glass, age 83 of Holland, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Necia was born in Amsterdam and her family moved here in 1950 when she was 14. She was a member of North Holland Reformed Church, where she was a 4h leader, involved for years with Kids Hope, the Red Hat ladies, along with serving on the Mission Action Committee, and numerous other committees. She also taught Sunday school and Catechism for years. Necia worked as a secretary for many years at Waukazoo School before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her grandson Justin Glass.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Wesley Glass; children, Gerry (Dot) Glass and Deborah Tacoma of Holland, Rodney (Kim) Glass of Benton, LA; Grandchildren, Sarah (Drew) Garcia; Emily Glass, Jessica (Landon) Eberly, Abigail (Greg) Simmons, Nathan (Amanda) Tacoma, Jenna (Dusty) Bagley, Amanda (Bryant) Boyd, Zachary (Morgan) Glass; 16 Great Grandchildren; Sisters Leda and Charlie Monhollon and Ann Hamilton with in-laws Lois Glass, Wayne Glass, Karen Wissink, Richard and Phyllis Glass, Dale and Mill Glass; Many other extended family and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Necia's life will be 11:00am Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at North Holland Reformed Church, 12050 New Holland St. Officiating will be Rev. Steven De Vries.
Visitation is planned for Tuesday from 4-7pm and Wednesday from 10:00am until the time of the service at North Holland.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Holland Ref church.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Glass family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019