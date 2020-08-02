1/
Neil Dykstra
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil J. Dykstra, 86, of Holland, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home.
Neil was born in Zeeland on August 5, 1933, to Cornelius and Rena (De Jong) Dykstra. Neil worked several years at Zeeland Truck and Trailer, and the last half of his career at Genzink Steel. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Neil and Joyce volunteered for 12 years on World Renew's Disaster Relief Projects. Neil was preceded in death by his son Larry Dykstra in 1972, his grandson Marine Gunnery Sgt. Daniel J. Price in 2012, and his brothers: Paul Dykstra, Dave Dykstra, and Jim Dykstra.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Joyce, their children: Carl and Linda Dykstra, Steve and Brenda Dykstra, Ruth and Karl Price, Tim and Melody Dykstra; 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, brothers: Bill and Joyce Dykstra, Phil and Barb Dykstra; in-laws: Carol Dykstra, Karen Dykstra, Al Overkamp, Bob and Betty Overkamp, Richard and Barbara Overkamp, and many extended family.
A worship service in honor of Neil Dykstra will be held at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1015 E. 32nd Street, Holland MI 49423. Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland MI 49464. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Hospice of Holland or the charity of one's choice.
www.yntemafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Service
01:30 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yntema Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved