Neil J. Dykstra, 86, of Holland, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home.
Neil was born in Zeeland on August 5, 1933, to Cornelius and Rena (De Jong) Dykstra. Neil worked several years at Zeeland Truck and Trailer, and the last half of his career at Genzink Steel. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Neil and Joyce volunteered for 12 years on World Renew's Disaster Relief Projects. Neil was preceded in death by his son Larry Dykstra in 1972, his grandson Marine Gunnery Sgt. Daniel J. Price in 2012, and his brothers: Paul Dykstra, Dave Dykstra, and Jim Dykstra.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Joyce, their children: Carl and Linda Dykstra, Steve and Brenda Dykstra, Ruth and Karl Price, Tim and Melody Dykstra; 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, brothers: Bill and Joyce Dykstra, Phil and Barb Dykstra; in-laws: Carol Dykstra, Karen Dykstra, Al Overkamp, Bob and Betty Overkamp, Richard and Barbara Overkamp, and many extended family.
A worship service in honor of Neil Dykstra will be held at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1015 E. 32nd Street, Holland MI 49423. Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland MI 49464. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Hospice of Holland or the charity of one's choice
