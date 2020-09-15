Neil Van Regenmorter

Neil Edward Van Regenmorter, 76, child of God, entered Heaven on Saturday, September 12.
He leaves behind loving wife Mary (Bulthuis); son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Jennifer Van Regenmorter; grandchildren, Lucy and Tucker; siblings, sister-in-law Cheryl Van Regenmorter, Rev. John and Sylvia Van Regenmorter, Robert and Carolyn Van Regenmorter, Rev. Richard and Judith Hartwell, and Roy and Ann Axford; in-laws, Sally Bulthuis, Jane Rademaker, Linda Spaman, George and Trudy Bulthuis, and Ron and Gayle Byker; and many nephews and nieces.
Neil was preceded in death by infant son Philip; parents, William and Zora Van Regenmorter; brother and former state legislator William Van Regenmorter; and brother-in-law, Thomas Spaman.
Neil had a wonderful sense of humor and a beautiful singing voice that will be greatly missed. He enjoyed travel and spending time with his wonderful friends and extraordinary family. Neil attended Calvin College and graduated from Michigan State University with a business degree. Neil spent his career in finance working for several companies in West Michigan. He retired from Genzink Steel in 2013.
Funeral services will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1015 East 32nd St., at 11 a.m. with viewing and visitation at 10 a.m. Masks will be required. Burial to follow services at Jamestown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Klaas Bulthuis scholarship fund at Holland Christian Schools or any Christian school of your choice in Neil's memory.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel. For an online registry, visit dykstrafuneralhome.com.