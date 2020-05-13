Nelda DeBoer
Nelda (Michael) DeBoer, age 73 passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Hudsonville.
Nelda worked as an LPN at Resthaven Care Center. She took great pride in her family and loved to spend time with her friends. She attended First Christian Church in Cadillac, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, and her parents Glenn and Ruth Michael.
Nelda is survived by her children Michael (Amy) DeBoer, Matthew DeBoer, Lynelle (Steward) Voght; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; 1 sister Darlene (Dean) Merritt; 1 sister-in-law Nancy (Rob) Smith; many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.
A celebration of Nelda's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society or Spina Bifida Association. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the DeBoer family.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 13, 2020.
