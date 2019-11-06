|
Nellene (Morren) Keen, 96, of Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Nellene was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard J. Keen, sons-in-law: Ronald Hooey, Darrell Wheeler, and grandson Matthew Scott Johnson. Nellene was an exceptional woman, devoted to her faith and family.
She will lovingly be remembered by her three daughters and son-in-law: Patricia Hooey of New Jersey, Larry & Bonnie Johnson of Holland, and Jan Wheeler of Holland, her grandchildren: Sandra Hooey of Holland, Dr. Derick and Lexi Johnson of Holland (Axel Keen Johnson, Ian Hendrick Johnson), Aaron and Jen Johnson of Pasadena, California (Silas Vale Johnson, Remi Inez Johnson) and Katie Wheeler of Holland. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Gertrude Morren, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rev .Ted and Julia Medema and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to honor Nellene's faith and life will be 2PM Thursday, November 7 at Bethany CRC, 11 East 32nd Street, Holland with Pastor Jake Heerema officiating.
Visitation is planned 6-8PM on Wednesday, November 6 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. In addition, family will be available from 1-2PM prior to Memorial service in the foyer of Bethany church. Burial will be at Pilgrim Home Cemetery with a private family service following the memorial service.
The family is especially grateful to Resthaven Maplewoods staff for their loving care. Many special individuals come to mind.
Memorial contributions may be given to .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019