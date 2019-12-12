|
Nellie Jean Williams (Fischer) of Holland, was born in Muskegon, Michigan on June 14, 1936 and died peacefully with the love of her family on December 9, 2019 at 83 years old.
Jean was the second born of four children and graduated from Muskegon High School in 1954. Afterwards, she worked as a bank teller. In 1956 she married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Williams, after he returned from serving his country. Jean and Bruce moved to Holland to start Industrial Supply in 1962. After the children were all in school, she worked part time for Peoples/Old Kent Bank for 21 years.
Jean and Bruce were blessed with four children, and Jean was regularly involved in their various activities, but nevertheless each and every day, she found time to have home cooked meals. She enjoyed membership and volunteering in the Holland Jaycees, Meals on Wheels, Holland Garden Club and the PTA at the children's schools.
Jean and Bruce enjoyed gardening, traveling around the world in an RV and boating with their friends. The thing most special to Jean was time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many family pets. The past 18 years Bruce and Jean spent their winter months in Florida enjoying activities and making new friends. A special activity to Jean was being a member of the Red Hat Society and making many close friends within the club. One of her most treasured time was spent over the years was with her coffee group which meet every other Tuesday for over 50 years.
Jean and Bruce were active members for many years at St Francis de Sales in Holland then St. Peter's Catholic Church in Douglas, MI and St Catherine's in Sebring, FL.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Bruce Williams, four children: Melissa Williams, Pam Williams Amott, Jim Williams (Diane) and Sandi Williams Greene (Jay); eight grandchildren: Heidi, Andrew (Katie), Seth, Daniel, Peitz, Nick, Meg and Hunter; and one great grandchild, Julian; brother, Larry Fischer (Judy); sisters in law: Anita Fischer, Suzanne Williams and Joanne Williams Lennox; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Margaret Fischer, sister Joyce Witt and brother Jerry Fischer.
Visitation will be held at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland MI 49423 from 4:00-6:00 on Sunday, December 15th.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 100 St. Peters Drive, Douglas, MI on Monday, December 16th at 11:00. After the mass, the family will welcome friends and family to continue the celebration of Jean's life till 3:00 at Boatwerks Restaurant, 216 Van Raalte Ave. in Holland.
Jean's family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers at Waterford Place in Jenison, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland or Waterford Place Benevolence Fund.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 12, 2019