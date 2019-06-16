Home

Dykstra Funeral Home Downtown Holland Chapel
29 E. Ninth Street
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-3348
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
the Freedom Village Atrium
Holland, MI
Nelson Bennett III Obituary
Nelson Clark Bennett III passed away on May 1, 2019, age 76.
He is survived by his wife, Marcelyn Jean, his children Theo Bremer Bennett and Lynn Bennett Carpenter and their spouses Carol and Benjamin. His eight grandchildren are LaShanda, Danny, Laura, Kidist, Nico, Gracey, Yohannes, and Asa.
Nelson loved his family and cherished the many friendships he developed over his entire lifetime and across the globe. He will be remembered for his generosity and passion. His professional life was spent as a stockbroker for First of Michigan and Shearson Lehman Brothers and later as the International Director for Radio Bible Class where he championed the translation of devotionals into over 30 languages. Nelson enjoyed traveling, reading, listening to music, working with wood, eating sweets, and meeting new people. He loved Jesus and gave time and energy to serving the desperate and downtrodden.
A visitation is planned for Saturday June 29th from 3-5pm at the Freedom Village Atrium in Holland, Michigan. A private funeral service will be held the following day. Memorial Donations may be made to Holland Rescue Mission. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Downtown Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 16, 2019
