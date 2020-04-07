|
Nelson D. Riemersma, age 84 of Zeeland, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Nelson was born on the family farm Dec. 15, 1935 to Neal and Dena (Kamps) Riemersma. He was a lifetime member of First CRC in Zeeland. In 1956, he married Sherrill (Swart) and worked for a tool and die company until it closed.
He and Sherrill started a small business in 1968 and it opened in 1969. He was hired as the first employee at Allen Extruders while also working to continue to build Dutch Treat Campground, retiring in 1986 to devote all his efforts to the campground. He continued to be an active presence and voice with the campground until 2 weeks ago.
Nelson is survived by his wife Sherrill of 64 years; 5 children: Darlene and Tim Vloedman, Gary Riemersma, Steve and Holly Riemersma, Kenneth and Kathy Riemersma, John and Linda Veenema;
12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; many extended family and friends.
Private burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery.
A Celebration of Nelson's Life is being planned for late summer or early fall and will be announced later.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dutch Treat Campground for a Memorial to Nelson that is to be determined by the family, or to Terra Siesta Chapel, 8200 Nancy Lane, Ellenton, FL 34222
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2020