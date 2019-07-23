|
On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Nelson Jacobs, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 86. Nelson was born on September 5, 1932 in Holland, MI to Herman and Sena Jacobs. Nelson was preceded in death by his father, Herman, his mother, Sena and his first wife, Dawn Rae Barnhill. He is survived by his wife Joan, his four children, Michael Jacobs (Renee) and Daniel Jacobs (Manda), and two daughters, Rebecca Coupal (Scott) and Deborah Eberly (Chris),his 3 brothers Fred, Stanley and Harvey, several cousins, nieces and nephews, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on July 26, 2019 at Connections Church, 2121 Dad Clark Dr., Littleton, CO. The family welcomes messages and condolences which may be offered at www.crownhillfuneral.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 23, 2019