Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beechwood Reformed Church
895 Ottawa Beach Rd.
Holland, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Beechwood Reformed Church
895 Ottawa Beach Rd.
Holland, MI
Nelva Van Kampen Obituary
Nelva M. Van Kampen, age 94 of Holland, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at American House in Holland.
Nelva was a member of Beechwood Reformed Church where she was involved with many groups and organizations over the years. Her family and her faith were the pillars of her life.
Nelva was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Gerrit "Gite" Van Kampen in 2010;
She is survived by her children: Sandra and Harvey Ver Burg of Holland, Linda and Joseph Priselac of Hamburg N.Y., Gary and Valerie Van Kampen of Zeeland, Karen and Joe Kloet of Zeeland; 9 Grandchildren: Tom and Amber Ver Burg, Jodi de Riszner and Pat Dwyer, Karl and Sara Ver Burg, Nicholas and Jill Priselac, Tammy Kloet, Katie and Adam Sanford, Alison and Brett Van Rossum, Jennifer and Eric Cavanary, and Lee Van Kampen; 9 Great grandchildren: Brandon and Jessica Ver Burg, Jackson and Bryce de Riszner, Ani VerBurg, Lexi, Andy, and Emmy Priselac, Zion Sanford, and baby girl Sanford on the way; siblings, Ray and Ann Schutt, Howard Schutt, Don and Marlie Schutt, Arlene and Ken Tenckinck; sister-in-law, Ila Schutt; many extended family and friends, including her beloved coffee friends, Elaine Boes, Elaine Timmer, and Doris Bell.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Beechwood Reformed Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Rd., Holland. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Friday, September 27 from 5-8:00pm at Beechwood Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beechwood Church.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Van Kampen family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019
