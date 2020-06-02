Nickolaus "Jürgen" Becker, 75 of Holland Michigan passed away unexpectedly on May 26, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1945 in Kinderbeüern, Germany. He is preceded in death by his parents Franz Becker and Else Becker (Junk). Jürgen is survived by his wife of 41 years, Corinne; children Carissa (Jay) Gorman, Christina (Steve) Drake, Nicklaus (Kim) Becker; grandchildren Elsie, Connor, Owen and Barrett.; siblings Wolfgang (Rita) Becker and Gisela Volz.
Jürgen started his culinary journey at the age of 14. After his apprenticeship, his cooking profession brought him to several countries around the world, primarily in Europe and Canada. He then came to the United States and worked in Washington D.C, followed by Colorado, New York, and Florida before settling in Holland, Michigan where he proudly worked for Bil Mar before finishing out his career at Request Foods.
More than anything, he loved spending time with family, and being an "Opa" to his 4 grandchildren was at the top of the list. They brought so much joy and happiness to him. He always looked forward to golfing with friends and working on his unorthodox swing and putting skills. Holidays and family gatherings were extra special, as he was able to share his culinary talents and teach anyone who wanted to listen to his detailed instructions. There was never a "fix-it" project that Jürgen was not afraid to tinker with. Travelling the globe throughout his entire life was second nature and something he cherished especially during his retirement , as he was able to share this love with Corinne, family and close friends. Jürgen meant so much to so many people- "Mr. PBS" as many considered him, loved sharing history facts along with engineering know-how, and anything that related to his homeland, Germany. His warmth and generosity was felt by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of life gathering will be held with family and close friends at a later date.
In honor of Jürgen, contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Holland, MI. http://goodshepherdhollandmi.com/your-giving/
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 2, 2020.