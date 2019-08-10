|
Nina "Enedina" Sosa Fierro age 91, passed away peacefully in her home August 8, 2019. Nina was born in Big Spring, Texas and made Holland, Michigan her home for many years. She is survived by, her loving husband of 72 years, Thomas Fierro; her 5 children, Carlos Fierro, Rev. Andy and Deb Fierro, Biatriz and Steve Whitney, Jeorge and Elaine Fierro, and Christina "Tina" Fierro; many grandchildren and great children; a brother and a great extended family. She will be greatly missed by everyone who's lives she touched.
Nina lived a very diverse and full life. She worked the fields picking fruit in West Michigan for many years, was the head cook at Sosa's Mexican Restaurant, worked with Hospice of Holland, was a caregiver for the elderly, and was a translator at Holland Hospital. Education was important to her and she managed to find time to also attend night school while working in the community. She and her husband Thomas were generous in sharing their love and home as foster parents for 15 years. Nina was a devout Christian and was a member of Crossroad Chapel, Trinity Church, and had a passion for leading others to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
The family appreciates all the love and support of friends, family, community, and gratefully acknowledges the care given to Nina by the staff of Hospice of Holland and Trinity Church.
Funeral services will be 1:30 pm Monday (August 12) at Trinity Reformed Church, 712 Apple Avenue, with the Rev. Andy Fierro officiating.
Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:15 pm prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019