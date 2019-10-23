|
Nita Jean Betsh White, age 97, of Holland, passed away September 4, 2019.
Nita was born in Fremont, Ohio to John Ivan and Cora Leota Betsh on March 2, 1922, and was preceded in death by her husband, David A. White in 2008, after 60 years of marriage.
She graduated from Ross High School in Fremont, Ohio in 1940, and following her graduation from Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1943, she returned to work at Fremont's Memorial Hospital. She worked there until 1947, when she married David, and they moved to Holland.
Nita enjoyed her 20 years as a nurse at Holland Hospital, followed by 12 years as the office manager for Holland Gynecology and Obstetrics.
Mrs. White leaves behind many friends from her years as a member of First United Methodist Church, PEO, Holland Hospital Board, and HASP (Hope Academy of Senior Professionals), den mother for Cub Scouts and volunteer with the DeGraaf Nature Center. She loved knitting, cooking, gardening, birdwatching, camping, ballroom dancing, reading, attending Holland Symphony concerts, and discussing current affairs and community issues.
She is survived by her sons Roger (Janice) White of Spring Lake and Paul White of Northville; grandchildren Adam (Lisa) White, Andrew (Brie) White, Aaron White, Nicholas White, and Molly Giovanatti (Neil) White; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Connie Oppenhuizen; and cousins Kathy (Dan) Pritchett and Ken (Polly) Betsh.
A memorial service celebrating Nita's life will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 West 10th Street, Holland, with Rev. David Newton officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., with lunch served following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Attn: Team ASCPA /. Ashley Mc Cue, 520 - 8th Avenue. Floor 7, New York, New York 10018
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 23, 2019