Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Reformed Church
630 State Street
View Map
Norm Veldhuis Obituary
Norm Veldhuis age 89 of Holland, went home to be with his Lord, on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Norm worked at Bradford Paper Company and retired from AFCO Incorporated. He was a member of the First Reformed Church in Holland where he served on the greater consistory, Wednesday evening dinners, and cadets. Norm served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Woodworking was Norm's passion.
Norm was preceded in death by his wives, Myra (Mike) in 1992 and Barbara in 2018.
Surviving are his children, Dennis and Cheryl Veldhuis, Linda and Rick Prins, Gail Kaniff, Patricia and Glenn Hulst, and Marilyn Dykstra; 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren; sisters, Leona Heybloom, Mildred Taylor, and Mary and Larry Reaume; brother, Leon Veldhuis; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A memorial visitation will be 6-8 pm Tuesday (January 28) at the First Reformed Church, 630 State Street.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Reformed Church Memorial Fund c/o Cadets.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 28, 2020
