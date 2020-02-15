Home

VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
4917 32nd Avenue
Hudsonville, MI 49426
616-669-6654
Norma Bouwkamp
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
4917 32nd Avenue
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
VanderLaan Funeral Home - Hudsonville
4917 32nd Avenue
Hudsonville, MI 49426
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Georgetown Christian Reformed Church
6475 40th Ave.
Hudsonville, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Georgetown Christian Reformed Church
6475 40th Ave.
Hudsonville, MI
Norma Bouwkamp Obituary
Norma Beth Bouwkamp (Sikkema) went home on February 13, 2020. Norma was born March 18, 1942. She was preceded in glory by her infant son, James Arnold; parents, Arnold and Ada Sikkema; brother, Dave Sikkema; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Mimi Sikkema. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Glenn Bouwkamp; children, Richard and Lynne Bouwkamp, Christine and Michael Jager, Bradley and Kathy Bouwkamp and Cherie and Grant Zondervan; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Maynard and Linda Sikkema, Dawn and Larry Berg, Brian and Julie Sikkema; sister-in-law, Joyce DenBesten. Norma loved everyone equally, king and pauper, everyone was loved with the love of her Savior. She always was trying to be closer to Him and understand Him more. She filled countless pages, journals and Bibles with notes of all she learned. Whether on her little corner of 40th and Port Sheldon or across the world, Norma faced every challenge with a smile. She took piano lessons after she was a grandma and filled her life with song. She never stopped learning and even though she felt unqualified she taught high schoolers about Jesus after she turned 60. She never shied away from a calling. Sometimes she doubted she was able, but that is when she rested the most in her faith and beloved Jesus. Without a doubt Norma was greeted with "Well done, my good and faithful servant." She will be missed by family and friends, but we hold tightly to the promise that we will meet again. Funeral services for Norma will be held on Thursday, February 20, at 11:00 A.M. at Georgetown Christian Reformed Church, 6475 40th Ave. Hudsonville, MI 49426. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at VanderLaan Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. and on Thursday from 10 to 11 A.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christian Reformed Conference grounds, where Norma's family spent many, many hours walking the shores of Lake Michigan with her, Lakeside Vista, where she received loving care until the last moment of her life, or Georgetown Christian Reformed Church Mission Fund, so that even more around the world can hear, "Let me tell you about my Jesus."
www.vanderlaanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2020
