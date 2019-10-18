|
|
Norma Brinklow, age 87, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Norma was a member of Calvary Church and enjoyed traveling on Brenner Bus tours and was also on a bowling league at Northland Lanes.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 2011; son-in-law, Gary Siebert, in 2010; and all her siblings and in-laws.
Norma is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Siebert of Allegan, Karen Brinklow of Holland, Mary Ann Stulp of Holland; grandchildren, Gary Siebert, Jeremy (Julie) Siebert, Brian Stulp; great grandchildren, Ryan Reefer, Katie Siebert.
Visitation is scheduled for 9:30-10:30am on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Calvary Church, 400 Beeline Road, Holland. A funeral service will follow at 11:00am, also at the church, with Rev. Gene Los officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the and the American Diabetes Association.
The Brinklow family expresses their deep appreciation for the excellent and loving care their mother received while at Resthaven Care Center. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2019