Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Calvary Church
400 Beeline Rd.
Holland, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Church
400 Beeline Rd.
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Brinklow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Brinklow


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Brinklow Obituary
Norma Brinklow, age 87, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Holland Hospital.
Norma was a member of Calvary Church and enjoyed traveling on Brenner Bus tours and was also on a bowling league at Northland Lanes.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 2011; son-in-law, Gary Siebert, in 2010; and all her siblings and in-laws.
Norma is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Siebert of Allegan, Karen Brinklow of Holland, Mary Ann Stulp of Holland; grandchildren, Gary Siebert, Jeremy (Julie) Siebert, Brian Stulp; great grandchildren, Ryan Reefer, Katie Siebert.
Visitation is scheduled for 9:30-10:30am on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Calvary Church, 400 Beeline Road, Holland. A funeral service will follow at 11:00am, also at the church, with Rev. Gene Los officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the and the American Diabetes Association.
The Brinklow family expresses their deep appreciation for the excellent and loving care their mother received while at Resthaven Care Center. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now