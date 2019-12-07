Home

Norma Halpern

A Texas resident most of her adult life, Norma Moes Halpern, age 86, passed away June 18, 2019 in a Houston hospice facility. Card playing partners, family and friends lament her loss.
Born to Adrian and Julia Moes on September 15, 1932, Norma attended Holland Public Schools graduating from Holland High in 1950. Mrs. Halpern was predeceased by her parents, husband of 29 years, Rabbi Erwin M. Halpern and son, Dirk Hoeksema, Halpern.
Survivors include brothers, Dale (Kae) Moes, Jim (Pat) Moes of Zeeland, nieces and nephews, cousins and their spouses and children.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 7, 2019
