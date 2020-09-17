1/
Norma Hays-Walkley
1940 - 2020
Norma Hays-Walkley, age 80, of Zeeland, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Heritage Nursing and Rehab Community.
Norma loved her family dearly. She was a member of Community Reformed Church and served as a certified medical assistant under Dr. Frieswyk for many years and later at Holland Hospital. She had a passion for competition shooting and served on the Board of Directors of Michigan United Conservation Club, where she received the Past President's Award.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Evelyn (Raterink) Wetherbee; brother, Ronald Wetherbee; sister, Carol Ann Wetherbee; and sister-in-law, Linda Wetherbee.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Walkley; her children, Colleen (Mark) Hnot of Holland, Randy (Donna) Hays of Roseville, CA, Laura (Ronald) French of Florida, Karlene (Kelly Bublitz) Walkley of Holland, Kenneth Walkley of Holland, Martin (Laura) Walkley of Holland; fourteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; brother, William (Patricia) Wetherbee of Greenville; sister-in-law, Dorothy Wetherbee of Holland; many nieces and nephews.
An outdoor visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00pm, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home; 251 S. State St., Zeeland. A graveside service will take place at 11:00am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Zeeland Cemetery. Reverend Greg Ten Brink will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given in Norma's name to Michigan United Conservation Club (MUCC), 2101 Wood St, Lansing, MI 48912. www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Zeeland Cemetery
