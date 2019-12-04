|
Norma E. Kleis, age 88, of Holland died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sheldon Meadows Assisted Living Center.
She was born in Holland, MI to Benjamin and Tillie Kleis and graduated from Holland High School in 1950. Norma taught baking at Careerline Tech Center in Holland and was formerly employed as a baker at Russ' Restaurant. She went to Emmanuel Church for most of her life and later attended Covenant Presbyterian Church. Norma served at the Shepherds Home Ministries for the developmentally disabled individuals in Union Grove, WI. She had a Missionary House in Holland that provided free housing for missionaries and sponsored a refugee family from Bosnia. In her last year's Norma had a coloring ministry where she colored pages with scripture verses that she framed and distributed to multiple extended care facilities.
She was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, her best friend Bea Smith and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her brother John and Rosalie Kleis and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Sheldon Meadows Assisted Living Center, 4482 Port Sheldon Street in Hudsonville. Rev. Robert Terpstra will be officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Twp. Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-2 pm prior to the service at Sheldon Meadows. Contributions may be given Samaritans Outings c/o Sheldon Meadows. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel. Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019