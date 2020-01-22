Home

Norman Glen Hoekstra


1927 - 2020
Norman Glen Hoekstra Obituary
Glen Hoekstra passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020. Born on September 11, 1927 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Maynard and Christina Hoekstra.
He joined the Merchant Marines at age 18 and served in the United States Army from 1950-1952. He owned and operated Fillmore Beef Company in Holland, Michigan for many years. He was a loving and generous husband, father and grandfather who left his family with many fond memories. He was always happy to spend time with his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mathilda; daughter, Marika and Larry Slenk; grandson Brian and Ellen (Colenbrander) Slenk, great grandchildren Peter, Mary Kate, and Ben Slenk; granddaughter Rachel (Slenk) and William Snow and great grandson Arie Snow; grandson Michael Smith and granddaughter Erica (Smith) and Bradley Slaughter. He as preceded in death by his daughter Elisabeth Smith.
Military services were held on January 18, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Meyers officiating. Burial was in East Saugatuck Cemetery Fillmore Township, Michigan. www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 22, 2020
