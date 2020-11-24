Norman Mast, age 81 of Zeeland passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.
He is survived by his children: Kevin Mast and his fiancé Deb Longoria, Ken and Martha Mast, and Deb and Scott Westhuis; grandchildren: Kari and Dave Jackson, Katee and Lance Skinner; Nick and Casie Mast, Kaylie and James Geertman, Amber Westhuis, Ben Westhuis and Matt Westhuis, and four great grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mary Lou and Rol Mast, Harold Buist, Shirley and Jerry Kruys, Rich Boomers, and Diane Crawford.
Norm was preceded in death by his wife Donna in 1995. He was a former member of Drenthe CRC and was currently a member of Ebenezer Reformed Church. He retired from Mast Heating and Cooling and was a lifelong farmer.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:45 am Friday, November 27, 2020 at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams Street, Zeeland with the funeral service to follow at 11 am (masks are required). Interment will be in West Drenthe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Right to Life of Holland. www.yntemafh.com