|
|
Norman G. Wangen passed away September 30, 2019 at the age of 94. His wife Joyce, of 73 years, preceded him in death in 2017.
Norm was born in Ludington MI April 27, 1925. He met his high school sweetheart in Traverse City and they married May 25, 1944. Norm was a 12th Armored Division WW II veteran and an MSU graduate. Norm and Joyce raised their two daughters in Holland, while Pentwater MI was their summer/retirement home for many years where the entire family made many wonderful memories.
He leaves behind his two daughters, Lyn (Tom) Riemersma of Valley City OH and Sandra Wangen of Traverse City MI. He was a special Grandpa to Chris (Wendy) Schuurman of Jenison, Amy Riemersma of Avon Lake OH and Jodi (Todd) White of Saugatuck. Great granddaughters Janna, Ellie and Korrie held a special place in his heart.
There will be a private family gathering to celebrate his life in the near future.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019