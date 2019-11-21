|
Oralee Kornoelje, 81, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at home in Holland. Ora was a quiet soul but loved to make people laugh and have a good time. She was a caring person and a good friend. Ora had a unique laugh. She loved animals, roller skating, bus trips, Bingo, southern gospel music and the songs from the 50's. Ora enjoyed puzzles and coloring, too.
She was preceded in death by her parents Al and Jane Kornoelje, and her brother James Kornoelje. Ora was loved by her family and many friends. She will be greatly missed!
No services are planned at this time. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a memory for the Kornoelje family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 21, 2019