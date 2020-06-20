Orlan Uitermark
1933 - 2020
Orlan Uitermark, age 86, of Holland, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Beatrice, his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and David Larabel; daughter-in-law, Jamie Uitermark; and sister Joyce Garvelink.
Orlan is survived by his children: Vickie and John Klokkert of Holland, David and Hope Uitermark of Aragon, GA and Sally and Frank Romanowski of Ft. Lee, VA; 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 more on the way; sister: Arluene Langejans of Lake Havasu City, AZ; and sisters-in-law: Myra Rietveld of Holland, Carol De Vries of Holland and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a former member of Montello Park CRC and currently was a member of 14th Street CRC. Orlan worked for many years at General Electric and retired from Fris Office Outfitters. He was an avid bowler and bowled in the same league for 57 years.
Orlan's family would like to thank the staff at Resthaven Maplewoods and Hospice of Holland for the loving care given to their father.
Orlan left his earthly home and is celebrating this Father's Day with his heavenly Father.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Graafschap Cemetery (SE corner of Graafschap Rd. and 32nd St., right across the street from Orlan's house, please feel free to bring a lawn chair). Memorial contributions may be given to Resthaven or Hospice of Holland. www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 20, 2020.
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Graafschap Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
Vicki and John you have our deepest sympathy in the loss of your father.
Jane Zuverink
June 18, 2020
Vicki and John so sorry for the loss your special father enjoy the memories praying and thinking of you
hugs Jerry and Donna Driesenga
Donna Driesenga
June 18, 2020
Vickie and family...so sorry for your loss!
Elaine Mokma
