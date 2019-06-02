|
Ortha Jean Riemersma, 94, passed away at American House in Holland on Friday, May 31, 2019. Ortha graduated from Zeeland High School in 1942 and later married Philo Riemersma in California prior to him shipping out for the service in 1944. They were happily married for 75 years. She was a lifetime member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland where she served in many capacities.
Ortha is survived by her husband Philo, children Linda and David Wilson, Tom and Pat Riemersma, Nancee and Rick Harrington, along with 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A service to honor her life will be 2 pm, Tuesday, June 4, at First Reformed Church, 125 E. Lincoln, Zeeland, Michigan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Aid at First Reformed Church in Zeeland. The family wishes to thank the staff of American House for lovingly caring for Ortha. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Riemersma family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 2, 2019