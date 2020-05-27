Oscar Richard "Swede" Johnson, age 93 of Holland, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Oscar was a member of Beechwood Reformed Church and was a U.S Veteran, serving in the army during WWII. He was employed as a tool maker for 34 years at General Electric. He was a patient with the Cardio Rehab group at Holland Hospital for 20 years. Golf was a very important part of Oscar's life. He was very proud of his golf game for a 93 year old, and his Thursday morning outings made that the very best day of the week for him. Oscar also enjoyed his family cabin in the Walhalla area for over 40 years. Oscar was preceded in death by his wife Beverly in 2015, and parents, Oscar and Jennie Johnson. Surviving are his children: Pam Bruursema, Greg and Laurie Teusink, Jennifer Johnson and William Nachazel, and Steve Johnson; 8 Grandchildren; 12 Great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, in Holland from 3:00-5:00pm. Memorial contributions may be given to the VFW. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. A service with military honors will be held at a later date. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Johnson family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 27, 2020.