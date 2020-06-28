Pamela Kleinheksel
1943 – 2020
Pamela Diane (Fox) Kleinheksel passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Azusa, California, of heart failure, leaving behind Russell, her loving husband of 56 years.
Pam was born May 12, 1943 in San Diego, California to Dorothy Jane Pratt (Kibbey) and Arnold William Fox. The second of five children, she is survived by older brother Timothy (Phyllis), younger sister Nancy Harrington (David), and was predeceased by younger brothers David and Peter.
Pam moved to Holland, Michigan when she was four years old. She grew up in Holland and particularly enjoyed participating in Dutch Dance during Tulip Time. She met her future husband, Russ, while participating in the High School production of "The King and I". She graduated from Holland HS in 1961 and later married her high School sweetheart in 1964.
Following graduation from Hope College, Russ joined the Marines, flying helicopter missions in Viet Nam. After Viet Nam, they settled in California, raising two children Daniel (Kirsten) and Joanna (Susan). Daniel and Kirsten brought two wonderful grandchildren into the family, Zachary and Katherine.
In addition to raising a family, Pam enjoyed breeding her Himalayan cats, spending weekly dinner outings with a close group of friends, performing in multiple choral groups, and dabbling in amateur photography. Perhaps the highlight of each year was volunteering to help decorate floats for the annual New Year's Day Rose Parade.
Pam, Rest in Peace.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
