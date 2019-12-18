|
Patricia (Pat) A. Budd, loving wife, mother, grandmother and passionate supporter of the Newport, KY, East Row community, passed away at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was 70 years old. Born Patricia Ann Kammeraad in Evanston, IL, Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Gertrude (nee Jalving) Kammeraad, and brother, Jay Kammeraad. She is survived by her devoted husband of 20 years, Ian Budd, sister Barbara Dinnsen, daughters Abby (Alex) Wendel, Sara (Scott) Fath, step-children, Scott Budd and Tiffany Budd, and cherished grandchildren, Ellie Wendel and Charlie Wendel. Pat attended Indiana University and then the University of Delaware from which she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Pat was a retired IT professional, who served as a programmer of human resources applications in financial institutions and health care organizations. A memorial service will be held on December 27, 2019, 4 p.m., at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 7 Court Place, Newport KY 41071, followed by a reception from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Sanctuary Event Center, 417 E 6th St., Newport, KY 41071. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Row Historic Foundation, the non-profit to which Pat dedicated her efforts for 25 years. Please send donations to ERHF, PO Box 72116, Newport, KY 41071 or on the website at www.eastrow.org and note "Patricia Budd Memorial." Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2019