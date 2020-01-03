|
|
Patricia Anne Feuerstein, 84, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Resthaven in Holland, Michigan.
Pat was born on January 27, 1935 in Holland, Michigan to Jacob and Hattie (DeRidder) DeYoung. She went to college in New York. While in New York she met Franciscus C. Feuerstein, whom she later married. They had four children together before eventually going their separate ways. Pat worked as a cook in the West Ottawa School District for a number of years. Eventually she transferred to food services at Hope College from which she retired. She was an active member at Central Wesleyan Church. Pat was involved in the mission circle at church for a number of years, as well as, volunteering at International Aide for many years.
Pat was preceded in death by her son John Michael. She is survived by her son Mike (Arlene) of Wyoming, daughters Carol (Anne Mattson) of Milwaukee, Cindy of Byron Center and by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Resthaven (280 W. 40th Street, Holland, MI 49423) to support activities for the residents, thank you. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Feuerstein family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2020