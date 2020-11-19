Patricia (Pat) Poyer McDonald, 98, died at home in Round Rock Texas on November 7, 2020. She is survived by her children Sally and John, her grand-children Carrie, Stephanie, Sarah and Andrew, and her great grand-children Maggie, Sydney, Colton and Sodhi. She was married to John T. McDonald for 68 years prior to his passing in 2014.

Pat attended Knox College in the class of 1944 and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. There she received recognition for performing in Campus Theater. She was an active volunteer for her church and hospitals in the Lansing, Michigan area. She was a wonderful mother to both Sally and John and made their worlds a better place.

Pat had a full life. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family at their summer home on Lake Macatawa Michigan. Those summers provided great memories for all. For twenty-five years in later life she and John wintered in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Alabama with many friends both new and old. She enjoyed traveling abroad and in the United States with John and their friends. She will be forever loved and remembered by her family and friends.

Pat will be laid to rest in the family plot in Park Ridge Illinois.



