Patricia L. Penna, age 70 of Holland died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home.
Patricia loved the outdoors, hiking and walking the dog. She enjoyed going to movies, playing games with the grandkids and was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frederick Jr. and Marian (Zeerip) Van Voorst and her twin sister Merry Sobota.
She is survived by her husband Bill and children: Scott and Julie Cramer of Holland; step children: Patrick and Melanie Penna of Atlanta, GA, Peggy and Todd Housenga of Zeeland, Polly Penna of Denver, CO and Paige and Dave Laarman of Holland; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; sister: Nancy and Richard Kleis and brother: Earl Van Voorst and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Patricia's body will be donated to the University of Michigan. No visitation or services are planned. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 19, 2019
