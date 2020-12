Patricia L. Spoor, age 81, of Holland, died Friday, November 27, 2020.She was a member of Trinity Reformed Church.Patricia was the daughter of John and Delia Prince and is survived by her husband of 64 years, James; daughters, Brenda Spoor and Jamie and Robert Boersen; grandchildren, Zachary Boersen, and Aubrie Boersen and Louay Aldakhel; great grandchildren, Laila and Zara; sister, Verona and Vernon Mills; in-laws, Pat Prince and Fayne Hoezee; several nieces and nephews.A private burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. www.langelandsterenberg.com.