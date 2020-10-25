Patricia "Pat" Ann Vander Schel, aged 73, went to be with her Savior on October 22nd after a long and courageous battle with Frontal Temporal Lobe Dementia. Pat was born on June 16, 1947 to a large, close knit family. She managed Donnelly and Northside Credit Unions, ultimately merging Northside with AAC's current operation. She was well known for her charisma, generous spirit, and ability to form lasting friendships with credit union members. Pat was actively involved in Tulip Time for over 50 years in roles such as Alumni Dutch Dance Director and High School Dutch Dance Instructor. She organized exhibition Dutch Dance Groups that performed for different events and proudly started a Mother/Daughter Dutch Dance group with her daughter Kerri that performed annually for Mother's Day. Additionally, she funded a "Costume Closet" that allowed students with financial hardship to participate in Dutch Dance. Pat is a lifelong member of Beechwood Reformed Church and remained steadfast in her faith throughout all of life's challenges. Pat was the ideal wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband Kurt Vander Schel, children Scott and Michele Vander Schel and Kerri and Bob Van Horn, grandchildren Angela and Jacob Van Horn as well as her siblings David and Gayle Wehrmeyer, Joanne Green, Judi and Tim Snow and Mary and Dick Hilbink. Pat touched the lives of all that knew her and will be dearly missed.
A private family service will be held with Rev. Marlin Vis officiating. No visitation is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Kindred Hospice in Pat's name.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.