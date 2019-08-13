Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
Ridge Point Community Church
340 104th Ave.
Holland, MI
View Map
More Obituaries for Patti Ditmar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patti Ditmar


1954 - 2019
Patti Ditmar Obituary
On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, heaven gained a beautiful angel. Patti "Pat" Barrett Ditmar, age 64 of Holland was victorious over her fight with cancer. Surrounded by the love of her family, she was healed and freed from her earthly body. Her family will miss the beautiful light she brought to their life every day. Being an avid gardener, Pat understood that light is essential for growth. Through her light, a marriage of 47 years blossomed, and led to a garden of two children, four grandchildren, and a bouquet of wonderful friends. Her family finds comfort in the fact that she is in the arms of God. They will always think of her when they see Disney's "Lion King," enjoy Corona (no lime!), "ooh and ahh" at the fireworks, and each visit from a hummingbird.
Pat is survived by her husband, Jon Ditmar; children: Brian and Katie Ditmar of Oswego, NY, Alison Terpsma of Holland; grandchildren: Robbie Ditmar, Henry Ditmar, Jacob Terpsma and Sidney Terpsma; parents, Ray and Mary Barrett of Vero Beach, FL; siblings: Linda and Michael Huizenga of Holland, Jack and Rhonda Barrett of Muskegon; brother-in-law: Jack Gebben of Holland; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Barrett, and her sister Kathy Gebben.
Funeral services will be held at 6:30pm, Monday, August 19, 2019, at Ridge Point Community Church, 340 104th Ave., Holland MI 49423. For more information or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019
