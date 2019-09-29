|
November 28, 1942 – September 17, 2019
After a short period of failing health, Paul William Brink passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 in Emeryville, CA with his wife of 54 years at his side.
Paul, the eldest of five children, was born to Rev. Bill and Alta Mae Brink on November 28, 1942 in Goshen, Indiana. In junior high school, Paul met the love of his life, Karen Faye Koops. After completing Holland Christian High School and Calvin College, Paul and Karen married on June 19, 1965. Paul was a graduate of Calvin, Princeton and Christian Theological Seminaries. Together Paul and Karen served schools, communities and churches over the next 40 years in Princeton and Heightstown NJ, Grand Rapids, MI, Terre Haute, IN, Rochester, NY, Ann Arbor and Holland MI. Paul and Karen considered Holland their hometown and returned to live there in 2003 serving Harderwyk Church until retirement in 2008.
Paul and Karen explored many parts of the world and were blessed to visit California on their honeymoon and a summer internship in Fresno in 1965, followed by other California adventures as well as trips to the Holy Land, Ireland, Senegal, Serbia, Hungary, Western Canada, the Maritimes, Hawaii, and Turkey.
Paul is survived by his wife and their four children: Paul Andrew Brink, Sara (and Bryan Ricks), Rachel (and Scott Palmbush) and Rebecca (and Seyram Dei). Their grandchildren are Gabrielle, Monique and Simone Ricks of Oakland, CA; Kyra, Luke, Cole and Shane Palmbush of Mountain View, CA and Miriam Brink Dei of Accra, Ghana. Paul is also survived by his four siblings: Esther (Dan) Bos, John (Merri) Brink, Dan (Cheri) Brink and Steve (Rhonda) Brink. Karen's siblings include Joyce Sluiter, Ed (Sharon) Koops and sister-in-law Marilyn Koops.
Preceding Paul in death are his parents, Bill and Alta Mae Brink of Grand Rapids, MI and Karen's parents, Edward and Lymira Koops of Holland, MI and his brothers-in-law Hugh Koops and Stanley Sluiter.
A memorial service to celebrate Paul's life is being planned and details are pending and will be announced by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are to the .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019