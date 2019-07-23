|
Paul L. DeGraaf, age 80 of Holland, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Holland. Paul was born August 21, 1938 in Holland to Martin and Gertrude DeGraaf.
Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley (Nagelkerk); children Diane De Graaf, Pam (Ron) Carrier, Nancy (Dan) De Jonge, Doug (Tanja) DeGraaf, Lori (Darrell) Sandusky, April (Ron) Achterhof;
Grandchildren, Sara (Chris) Mosser, Megan (Steven) Miller, Alexander Totten, Chris (Jessica Slocum) Carrier, Ryan (Jordan) Carrier, Patrick Carrier, Nathan (Madalyn) De Jonge, Emma (Christopher) Chegash, Ashton DeGraaf, Autumn DeGraaf, Paul Sandusky, Roth Sandusky, Kaela Sandusky, Akeelah Sandusky, Amanda (Adam) Eaton, Dan (Brie) Achterhof; great grandchildren Payton Mosser, Mia Mosser, Nora Miller, Marelia S. Sandusky, Austin, Sidney, and Savannah Eaton, and Hayden Achterhof; many extended family and friends.
A service to honor his life will be 4 pm, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the Chapel at Central Wesleyan Church, 446 West 40th Street, Holland. Use parking lot 5 and doors F or G. Visitation will be 2:30-4 in the Multi Purpose Room. Please join the family for a last "Sunday dinner" in honor of Dad after the service. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the DeGraaf family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 23, 2019