Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Multi Purpose Room at Central Wesleyan Church
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Chapel at Central Wesleyan Church
446 West 40th Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul DeGraaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul DeGraaf


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul DeGraaf Obituary
Paul L. DeGraaf, age 80 of Holland, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Holland. Paul was born August 21, 1938 in Holland to Martin and Gertrude DeGraaf.
Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley (Nagelkerk); children Diane De Graaf, Pam (Ron) Carrier, Nancy (Dan) De Jonge, Doug (Tanja) DeGraaf, Lori (Darrell) Sandusky, April (Ron) Achterhof;
Grandchildren, Sara (Chris) Mosser, Megan (Steven) Miller, Alexander Totten, Chris (Jessica Slocum) Carrier, Ryan (Jordan) Carrier, Patrick Carrier, Nathan (Madalyn) De Jonge, Emma (Christopher) Chegash, Ashton DeGraaf, Autumn DeGraaf, Paul Sandusky, Roth Sandusky, Kaela Sandusky, Akeelah Sandusky, Amanda (Adam) Eaton, Dan (Brie) Achterhof; great grandchildren Payton Mosser, Mia Mosser, Nora Miller, Marelia S. Sandusky, Austin, Sidney, and Savannah Eaton, and Hayden Achterhof; many extended family and friends.
A service to honor his life will be 4 pm, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the Chapel at Central Wesleyan Church, 446 West 40th Street, Holland. Use parking lot 5 and doors F or G. Visitation will be 2:30-4 in the Multi Purpose Room. Please join the family for a last "Sunday dinner" in honor of Dad after the service. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the DeGraaf family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now