Paul A. Deur died peacefully in the comfort of his home in Croton, Michigan on Monday, October 26 surrounded by love.
He was born on May 18, 1941 in Holland, Michigan to Julius Henry and Margaret (Derks) Deur. Following high school, Paul went into the army for a few months before being medically discharged. As a young, talented artist, Paul was inspired to pursue an education in art. He made an appointment with the President of Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids. After presenting his pencil drawings, the President not only allowed him attend, but also offered him a job as a maintenance person at the school to offset the costs. He graduated with a degree in fine art. Paul led an incredibly rich life. He began his career as a freelance artist selling his paintings in area art shows and galleries, but soon found his way to commercial art. After working for several advertising agencies in Minneapolis and Grand Rapids, he started a business that employed other artists, creating graphic design for the office furniture industry and other icons for over 25 years.
A stroke in his fifties led him to re-evaluate that career path. He sold his business and taught himself how to create nature-inspired metal sculptures for local galleries. Together with his wife, Valerie and friends, they formed the annual Creekfest reunion which has featured local music and art for over 25 years. Paul and Val traveled extensively, finding adventure and new friends throughout the United States, Mexico and Belize.
Paul was kind in spirit, gentle in heart, and exuberant in his passions. He was a heckuva pontoon boat captain, piloting it around his beloved Croton Pond with Val, their children, grandkids, dog Snoop, and any friends that might come aboard.
From his perch above the pond, Paul enjoyed morning coffee and cookies, reading books, and commenting with Facebook emojis. He kept an eye out for the eagles, swans, and the plethora of birds at the feeders, and he found joy in the seasons changing at the river. We grieve his passing but cherish his life, and know his spirit is with us.
Paul is lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 30 plus years, Valerie (Berkin) Deur, son Vincent (Tracey) Deur, daughter Sara (Richard Garrett) Deur, step daughters Rachel Whiting and Sarah (Kevin Anderson) Whiting, 10 grandchildren; siblings Bonnie (Paul) VanDyke, Ken Deur, Diane (Roger) Roelofs, mother-in-law Ruth Berkin, brother-in-law Ray Berkin, former spouse Lynne Deur, and many, many kin who held a very special place in his heart.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held in June of 2021, more details in the spring. . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Muskegon River Watershed Assembly. In honor of his love of art, you are also invited to share your creativity and thoughts, and post it on Paul's Facebook page or your own social media with #PaulCreates.