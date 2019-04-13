|
Paul Laverne Bosman - FLAG
1944-2019
Paul Bosman , Portola Valley, California, passed away
recently from complications of cancer. Mr. Bosman was born in Holland, Michigan, the 6th child of the late Ben and Gertrude Bosman. Paul was raised in Holland, Michigan, attending West Ottawa schools. After high school, Paul studied architecture at Ferris State.
He joined the Navy and served as a SeaBee in Viet Nam. Upon completion of his Navy Service, Paul began his professional career as an architect, eventually moving to California, where his career flourished. Paul worked on many projects throughout the country, and was ultimately licensed to practice architecture in all 50 states, a noteworthy professional accomplishment.
Paul met the love of his life Libby Frates, when they both worked at Mervyn's Corporate headquarters in Hayward, California.
Libby and Paul were married in July 1989 and had a deep and enduring love together for the next 30 years.
Libby and Paul enjoyed extensive travel and especially enjoyed Annual family trips to Kauai, visiting family in Michigan and Spending weekends at their house in Carmel. Special times were extended family gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas (where Pauls's Gourmet cooking skills were especially appreciated), and later, annual trips with Libby's siblings to various cities in the USA. Paul is survived by his brothers, Warren (Thelma) Bosman, Bob Bosman, and his sister Donna Schurman, all from Holland Michigan. Brother Ken and sister Lois predeceased Paul. Paul is also survived buy numerous brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and his cherished wife Libby In accordance with Paul's wishes, please consider making a contribution In Paul's memory to: . (, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250) Or the Navy Relief Society (875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225, Arlington, VA. 22203-1767). And next time the opportunity arises, lift a glass to a fine man, a loving husband, and a life well lived.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 13, 2019