Paul Meyer
1963 - 2020
Paul Meyer, age 57, of Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Paul was a kind soul, he was outgoing and made friends wherever he went. His strong work ethic was apparent to all as he worked tirelessly to provide for his family. At home he worked hard as well, and he had the innate ability to fix anything.
Paul also knew how to have fun. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He had a great sense of humor, at least for those who appreciate a good dad joke. Paul was a proud grandfather, showing pictures of his grandkids. Although he always wanted to move up north and live off grid, he was content with what he had and would give anything to be sure his family had all they needed. Paul's faith was strong and his many selfless actions were evidence of the kind man he was. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Rueben and Minnie Meyer. He is survived by his children: Timothy (Kate) Meyer, Benjamin (Jennalee) Meyer, Sarah (Tyler) Lipscomb; grandchildren: Everett Meyer, Evelyn Lipscomb, Anne Lipscomb and another due in early September; siblings: Richard (Ruthann) Meyer, Diane (Del) Veltema, Gary (Jane) Meyer, Linda Lou Meyer, Kenneth (Patti) Meyer; as well as many nieces nephews and countless friends.
Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423. To leave condolences for the family, please visit, www.langelandsterenberg.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
I always enjoyed talking with Paul on the receiving dock @ Herman Miller. He was always helpful and always had a funny story to tell.
Karla Gemmill
Family Friend
May 23, 2020
Brian and I have many Great Memories of Paul ...May he rest in peace
Brian and Paula Vandenbrink
Friend
May 23, 2020
Our brother Paul definitely loved being outdoors; having a fishing pole in his hands was like a cherry on top of an ice cream sundae! He enjoyed life and going for long walks. He was a semi driver at Herman Miller for many years. He could park a trailer within an inch of a line. He had many talents especially working with wood. He enjoyed being around a campfire with family or friends! He will be greatly missed! I envision Paul standing at the gates of Heaven asking God to let him show the new comers around. That's just who Paul was.
Diane Veltema
Sister
May 23, 2020
Kevin and I will always remember how kind Paul was to our daughter Kate who married Tim. Paul always showed a Father's concern to Kate when she would visit making sure she was comfortable and ok. Paul even one year gave Kevin and I a smoked ham for Thanksgiving; Just another example of Paul being generous. I wish he could have had more time to enjoy his kids and grandkids that were his world. RIP Paul.
Penny Trahan
Friend
