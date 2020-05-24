Our brother Paul definitely loved being outdoors; having a fishing pole in his hands was like a cherry on top of an ice cream sundae! He enjoyed life and going for long walks. He was a semi driver at Herman Miller for many years. He could park a trailer within an inch of a line. He had many talents especially working with wood. He enjoyed being around a campfire with family or friends! He will be greatly missed! I envision Paul standing at the gates of Heaven asking God to let him show the new comers around. That's just who Paul was.

Diane Veltema

Sister