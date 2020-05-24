Paul Meyer, age 57, of Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Paul was a kind soul, he was outgoing and made friends wherever he went. His strong work ethic was apparent to all as he worked tirelessly to provide for his family. At home he worked hard as well, and he had the innate ability to fix anything.
Paul also knew how to have fun. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing. He had a great sense of humor, at least for those who appreciate a good dad joke. Paul was a proud grandfather, showing pictures of his grandkids. Although he always wanted to move up north and live off grid, he was content with what he had and would give anything to be sure his family had all they needed. Paul's faith was strong and his many selfless actions were evidence of the kind man he was. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Rueben and Minnie Meyer. He is survived by his children: Timothy (Kate) Meyer, Benjamin (Jennalee) Meyer, Sarah (Tyler) Lipscomb; grandchildren: Everett Meyer, Evelyn Lipscomb, Anne Lipscomb and another due in early September; siblings: Richard (Ruthann) Meyer, Diane (Del) Veltema, Gary (Jane) Meyer, Linda Lou Meyer, Kenneth (Patti) Meyer; as well as many nieces nephews and countless friends.
Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423. To leave condolences for the family, please visit, www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 24, 2020.