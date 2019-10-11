|
|
Paul (Putts) Mulder went to be with the Lord on a beautiful sunny Tuesday afternoon October 8, 2019.
Putts was born in Holland Michigan on August 3rd, 1935 to William J and Cornelia (Wentzel) Mulder. Putts graduated from Holland Christian Class of 1953. After high school he served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. After serving his country he returned to Holland and started to work at Parke Davis. He was employed at Parke Davis/ Warner Lambert/Pfizer for 38 years as a lab technician. He also worked part time at Superior Sport Store for 17 years. Putts was a life time member of First Reformed Church in Holland, serving in multiple roles, such as Sunday School and catechism teacher, deacon, elder and a youth leader taking the kids on multiple mission trips. Putts was involved in Holland Tulip Time Festival for many years. Serving as a Saturday Division Marshal and Chairperson of the Wednesday Parade. Putts was an avid golfer, a Wednesday night sailor, and an antique car enthusiast. Most of all, Putts enjoyed spending time with his wife, family and friends, laughing, storytelling and driving around in his 62 Cadillac.
Putts is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Anne (Appledorn). His 4 children, Dawn (Craig) Abbott, Kristin(Craig) Berens, Karin (Chris) Lance and Mark (Tina) Mulder. He had nine grandchildren, Elliott and Grace Berens, Ian and Emma Abbott, Donovan, Charlotte and Jennifer Lance and Jarod and Caleb Mulder. His two brothers, John (Ellie) Mulder and Roger (Beverly) Mulder; sister-in-law Barb Appledorn and several nieces and nephews.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, brother William (Norma) Mulder, sisters Lucille (Milton) Dozeman, Dorothy (Edward) Plasman, Helen (Robert) Nelson, Charlotte Mulder, niece Jennifer Mulder Bauer, brother-in-law William (Lois) Appledorn and sister-in-law Norma (John) Sprick.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, October 11 from 4-7 PM at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 144 W 32nd Street. Funeral service will take place on Saturday at 2:00 PM at First Reformed Church – 630 State Street, Holland with a visitation starting at 12:30 PM also at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Sanfilippo Hope Initiative 6964 Georgetown Ave, Hudsonville MI 49426. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2019