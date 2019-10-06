|
Paul Edwin Northuis, age 82, loving and devoted husband of the late Marsha Borr Northuis, passed away after a courageous battle with renal cancer. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Bessie (DeFouw) Northuis and brothers Kenn, Rodger, and Donald.
Paul was born in Holland, Michigan. He graduated from Holland High School in 1955, Hope College in 1959, and received his Master's in Education from MSU. In 1958 he married Marsha, his high school sweetheart, and they eventually moved to Wyoming, Michigan.
Paul was a lifelong educator. He spent his entire career serving Forest Hills Public Schools as teacher, coach, administrator, and consultant.
Paul developed and shared his gifts as a woodworker, builder, photographer, handyman, and musician; but he especially excelled in his role as a much-loved father, grandfather, and uncle, not only within his own family but within his community.
Paul is survived by daughters Shawn (Brian) Hall, Michelle (William) Bryson, and Heather (Scott) Wolterink; grandchildren, Paul, Grace (Noah), Benjamin, Joel, Anna, Ethan, Matthew, Jane, and Katelyn; one great-grandson, loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for 10:30 AM on Friday, October 11, 2019, at First Reformed Church, Holland, MI 49423. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 5-8 PM at Langeland-Sterenberg of Holland, MI. Memorial contributions may be given in Paul's honor to Camp Geneva. A comprehensive obituary can be found at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019