Paul Price of Holland, formerly of Gobles passed away at home May 2, 2020. The son of Leon and Vera Price, he was born February 20, 1962. He grew up and graduated from Gobles High School where he played varsity football alongside his brother Peter but has lived in Holland for over 30 years. He also attended Kalamazoo Valley Community College. Paul served proudly in the United States Coast Guard for 6 years and was stationed in East Tawas, MI. He worked 31 years at Home Heating and Air in Holland until his retirement. He loved all things outdoors, mainly boating, going to the beach and hanging out at the marina with his friends at Lake Macatawa. His best times were just being with his best friend and twin brother, Peter, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother Jeff and sister-in-law Tammy of Naples and his Aunt Lillan and cousin Patrik of Stockholm, Sweden. He leaves behind many, many life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad. Paul, you have left us way too soon, but we will find comfort in knowing that you are no longer in pain and are again with Peter and Mom and Dad. Rest peacefully dear brother. We will love and miss you. A memorial gathering will occur later at a time to be announced. For those who like, please make a donation to the National Kidney Foundation in remembrance of Paul, Peter and Vera. Arrangements by the Bloomingdale Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 9, 2020.