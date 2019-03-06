|
Paul J. Schepel Jr, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Waterford Place in Jenison, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Marie Schepel, brother Donald Schepel, in-laws Marva Schepel, Bernie and Donna Wolters, John and Alma Kloostra, Herm Assink, John Geurink, Peter Postma, Henry and Jean Austhof.
Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn, children Calvin (Cathy) Schepel, Marcia (Joseph) Schutz, grandchildren Zachary Schepel, Christopher Schepel and Andrew Schutz. He is also survived by sister and brother-in-laws Lois and Richard Carlson, Ann Schepel, Hazel Assink, Ann and Elmer DeWeerd, Alice Geurink, Glenn and Betty Geurink, and Joan Geurink.
A service to honor his life will be 1 pm, Friday, March 8, Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Thursday, March 7, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland. Burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Hospice or the . Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Schepel family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019