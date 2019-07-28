|
|
Paul Treffers, 45, of Zeeland, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. Paul was born in Zeeland on October 30, 1973, to Joe and Joan Treffers. He attended Zeeland Christian School and graduated from Holland Christian High School in 1992. Paul graduated from the Police Academy and worked for Ottawa County SWAP for five years. Paul then started working in the car business with his brother Dan at Wyrick Auto Sales. Paul enjoyed his family and spending time with them hunting, golfing, and hanging out in the barn. Paul's faith life also inspired him to make Christ the center of their home, and that the boys were raised and trained to the Word at home, church and school. They are members of Ridgepoint Community Church. Paul was preceded in death by his mother Joan Treffers in 2017, and a flower in memory of Joan will be prominent. He is survived by his wife, Rachel, Paul's sons Kyle and Bret, Rachel's sons Nick and Taylor; father Joe Treffers, brothers: Dave and Gwen Treffers, Dan and Tam Treffers; parents-in-law: Harold and Linda Vollink, sister-in-law Rebecca and Matt Vander Kooi, and many extended family and friends. A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Paul Treffers will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 30, Ridgepoint Community Church, 340 104th Ave., 49423. Visitation will be 5:00-8:30 am, Monday, Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. Private interment in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorials to Zeeland Christian School. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 28, 2019